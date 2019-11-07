CLOSE
Whitney Houston: Robyn Crawford Is Spilling All Of The Tea!!!

Whitney Houston’s friend Robyn Crawford is opening up about her and Whitney’s relationship!

via TMZ:

Robyn — who made the revelation in her new book, “A Song for You: My Life with Whitney Houston” — says she met a then 16-year-old Houston in 1980 at a summer camp, and that their friendship quickly turned physical and romantic.

Robyn told NBC News in a new interview … it started with a kiss, and then eventually went on to sleeping together. Robyn says it wasn’t planned — it’s just something that happened.

