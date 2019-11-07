Weeks after her divorce to husband Shannon Brown was finalized, it seems that Monica is having a metamorphosis of sorts. Or let her tell it, a “new beginning.”

On Tuesday, the 39-year-old posted a photo spread of her in the nude, and it was stunning.

Sporting her iconic short pixie, the mother of 3, looked absolutely breathtaking (and super-fit), posing on a balcony near the beach.

“New Beginnings Required Shedding it All M.D.A.,” the Committed singer wrote. (M.D.A. are initials for her name, Monica Denise Arnold.)

Take a look:

In a second photo, here she is soaking up some rays, glowing in her barely-there makeup and catlined eyes. She also appears to have a new mantra to living: Not sweating the small stuff her anymore.

“Not much getting under my skin these days… I Get ahead of it or above it…. M.D.A. ….,” Monica wrote.

Clearly, the key to her new phase in her life is pretty simple: It’s all about “joy.”

“The journey is always easier when you hang on to your joy!” Monica said in the last set of photos she shared.

As we previously reported, Monica and Brown had been married for 10 years before Monica filed for divorce back in March. They share a 6-year-old daughter Laiyah.

The “Boy Is Mine” singer hasn’t shared too much about what caused the dissolution of her marriage, but thankfully, she looks strong, healthy and ready for what the rest of her life has in store for her.

To the future, girl!

New Beginnings! A Newly Divorced Monica Is Baring It All On The ‘Gram was originally published on hellobeautiful.com