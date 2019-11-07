CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

DJ HAZMATT: Recapping the Debacle Known as the Browns-Broncos Game

haz matt wzak

Source: haz matt wzak / haz matt wzak

The losses keep on coming for the Cleveland Browns.

After losing to the New England Patriots the week before, 13-27, the Brownies needed a win to keep their playoff chances alive.

Unfortunately, it did not turn out well against the Denver Broncos, and the team fell, 19-24.

That last game needs to be recapped in an entertaining manner.

Who better than to do so than our own DJ HazMatt!

This time, he’s got some help.  Well, sort of.  You have to see it for yourself below:

We have no doubt you’ll be singing “We Look Good…On Paper” a lot after you see the video.

Don’t forget, you can catch DJ HazMatt on 93.1 WZAK every weekend on the Saturday Night House Party from 8 p.m. to Midnight, and on the mic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

Haz is also on TV every weeknight at 1 a.m. on ‘Dish Nation’ on WBNX-TV55.

 

Article Courtesy of 93.1 WZAK-FM Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Dish Nation, DJ HazMatt, and 93.1 WZAK-FM Cleveland

Second Picture Courtesy of DJ HazMatt and 93.1 WZAK-FM Cleveland

Friday Night LIVE at Thistledown Racino with Sam Sylk and DJ Haz Matt [PHOTOS]

100 photos Launch gallery

Friday Night LIVE at Thistledown Racino with Sam Sylk and DJ Haz Matt [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Friday Night LIVE at Thistledown Racino with Sam Sylk and DJ Haz Matt [PHOTOS]

Friday Night LIVE at Thistledown Racino with Sam Sylk and DJ Haz Matt [PHOTOS]

DJ HAZMATT: Recapping the Debacle Known as the Browns-Broncos Game  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 6 days ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close