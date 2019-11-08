CLOSE
Outkast, The Neptunes Nominated For 2020 Songwriters HOF

Atlanta rap duo OutKast and Virginia Beach production team The Neptunes are listed as nominees for the 2020 Songwriters Hall Of Fame.  OutKast has won 6 Grammys in their career, including Album Of The Year for the Diamond-certified “Speakerboxxx/The Love Below,”  while The Neptunes have a production discography that includes tunes recorded by Jay-Z, Justin Timberlake, Mary J. Blige and many more.  If either duo are voted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, they’ll join the likes of Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliot and Hov as the only Hip-Hop artists to be inducted.  The Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 51st Annual Induction & Awards Gala is scheduled for June 11, 2020, in New York City.

(Source-Billboard)

Outkast, The Neptunes Nominated For 2020 Songwriters HOF  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

