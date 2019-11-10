CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

‘Good Times’ TV sitcom is back!

Good Times

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty 

 

The classic sitcom ‘Good Times’ is the latest TV show to be revived live in front of a studio audience  on December 18.

The TV show created by Norman Lear first aired in the 70’s and dealt with various topics affecting African Americans at that present time including race relations and civil rights.

‘Good Times’ will join the ranks of recent revamped live broadcast of ‘All in the family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ which had Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes playing the head roles.

ABC network has not released the actors that will play the beloved characters but we all will certainly tune in for this event!

FamFest Fun! Wendy Raquel Robinson, ‘Good Times’ & More!
93 photos
entertainment news , fasho celebrity news , Good Times , Good Times TV show

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 week ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close