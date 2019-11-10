‘Good Times’ TV sitcom is back!

The classic sitcom ‘Good Times’ is the latest TV show to be revived live in front of a studio audience on December 18.

The TV show created by Norman Lear first aired in the 70’s and dealt with various topics affecting African Americans at that present time including race relations and civil rights.

‘Good Times’ will join the ranks of recent revamped live broadcast of ‘All in the family’ and ‘The Jeffersons’ which had Jamie Foxx and Wanda Sykes playing the head roles.

ABC network has not released the actors that will play the beloved characters but we all will certainly tune in for this event!