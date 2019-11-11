A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Sunday after he said he was shot while walking down the street.

According to Columbus Police, the teen suffered a gunshot wound to his right side after police responded to a shooting around 3:15pm on the south side of Columbus.

The teen said he was walking on Parsons Avenue when he was shot by an unknown person, according to police. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Police added the teen was also the victim of a shooting on Nov. 4. Police arrested 18-year-old Keandre Dannals in that incident that left the boy shot in the right bicep near Morrill Avenue. Dannals is still listed in the Franklin County Jail according to records.

Police do not believe the shootings are related at this time.

Source: 10TV.com

Ohio Teen Shot While Walking Down Street was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: DJ Mr. King Posted 20 hours ago

Also On 100.3: