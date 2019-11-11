CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Teen Shot While Walking Down Street

Columbus Police Car

Source: Nia Noelle / Nia Noelle

A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital Sunday after he said he was shot while walking down the street.

According to Columbus Police, the teen suffered a gunshot wound to his right side after police responded to a shooting around 3:15pm on the south side of Columbus.

The teen said he was walking on Parsons Avenue when he was shot by an unknown person, according to police. He was taken to Grant Medical Center and is listed in stable condition.

Police added the teen was also the victim of a shooting on Nov. 4. Police arrested 18-year-old Keandre Dannals in that incident that left the boy shot in the right bicep near Morrill Avenue. Dannals is still listed in the Franklin County Jail according to records.

Police do not believe the shootings are related at this time.

Source: 10TV.com

 

Ohio Teen Shot While Walking Down Street  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 week ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close