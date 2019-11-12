Kanye West Will Appear At Joel Osteen’s Sunday Service!

I don’t about you but when I first learned Kanye West was having Sunday service I couldn’t believe. I didn’t find him credible enough for something so big.

Looks Like Kanye West have turned a completely new leaf and will join Joel Osteen Sunday to discuss it live. According to TMZ Ye and Joel are associated and communicate quite often.

This Sunday, Kanye is scheduled to have a 20-30 minute conversation with Joel in the Pulpit at Lakewood Church.

Will you be watching?

