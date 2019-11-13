CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

#BRUHNews: Woman Shares Details Of Having Diarrhea Dumped On Her By Homeless Man

Heidi Van Tassel says a man pulled her out of her parked car and carried out his attack.

World Homeless Day

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

A California woman shared details of a horrific event that took place near the Hollywood Walk of Fame that has left her mentally and emotionally scarred. According to her accounts and public records, a homeless man dumped diarrhea on her after dragging her from her parked car after a night out with friends.

Heidi Van Tassel shared details of her ordeal with NBC Los Angeles, stating that after having a Thai dinner with friends a man ran towards her car, dragged her into the street and began dumping the liquid feces on her.

It was diarrhea. Hot liquid. I was soaked, and it was coming off my eyelashes and into my eyes,” Van Tassel said to the outlet. “Paramedics who came to treat me said there was so much of it on me, that it looked like the man was saving it up for a month.”

Van Tassel was treated at a nearby hospital and tested for infectious diseases. She’ll need to maintain the treatment every three months. The man who carried out the attack was arrested and has since been released to the public. Van Tassel believes that the man poses a danger to society and even pondered how much worse the attack would have been if the man had been armed with a knife.

This attack adds to a rising number of attacks in Los Angeles enacted by members of its vast homeless population. In 2010, nearly 10,000 reported attacks were recorded by local authorities.

Photo: Getty

#BRUHNews: Woman Shares Details Of Having Diarrhea Dumped On Her By Homeless Man  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close