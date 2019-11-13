Russ Parr is positive that today will go down in history, it’s “Impeachment Day.” Today is also vthe day that the Turkish president is coming to Washington, D.C., but Russ doesn’t believe he should be allowed to step foot in America. He’s dangerous. Then there’s Stephen Miller, who works in the White House, and is a white nationalist. The news that he is a racist came out yesterday. He’s in charge of the things that have been happening at the boarder. There have been emails of him promoting his racist policies. If you work anywhere else and send racist messages and visit racist websites, you’d be fired. Why does Miller still have a job?

Russ Rant: The Impeachment Hearings Are Here was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

Also On 100.3: