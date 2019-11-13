CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Rashard Lewis Talks BIG3, How Rockets Passed On Him In NBA Draft & More!

Rashard Lewis

Source: Radio One Houston / Radio One Digital

Rashard Lewis is an Alief, Texas legend. Both on the court and at the bank.

The former NBA champion and two-time NBA All-Star makes a full Houston circle in chatting with the Madd Hatta Morning Show inside the Houston BMW Studios about his NBA career, his decision to jump straight from Alief Elsik to the NBA, playing for those dysfunctional Wizards teams and debating retirement, playing with and appreciating LeBron James, what decision prompted him to leave the NBA, his feelings on the hometown Rockets passing on him 20 years later, what it means to be an owner in Ice Cube‘s BIG3 and more!

RELATED: Access Houston || Rashard Lewis Academy

Rashard Lewis Talks BIG3, How Rockets Passed On Him In NBA Draft & More!  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close