CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Jordan Brand Rumored To Be Working With Dior For $2000 Air Jordan 1’s?

Good luck trying to double up on these grails...

travis scott air jordan 1

Source: Nike / NIke

While adidas continues to gain ground on Nike and Jordan in the popularity amongst sneakerheads, the Jumpman brand continues to align themselves with popular rappers, designers and high-end name brands to keep stay ahead of the pack, but this latest rumored collaboration might prove to be it’s biggest and most expensive to date.

After it was confirmed that adidas and Prada would be teaming to drop what’s sure to be a hit collaboration, Hypebeast is reporting that word is beginning to spread that Jordan Brand has decided to call on Dior to create an ultra exclusive iteration of the classic Air Jordan 1 silhouette.

While the collaboration has yet to be confirmed by either brand, rumors have already begun circulating that it’s scheduled for a June 2020 release and will retail for a whopping $2,000. That hurts, don’t it? Prepare for worse news, rumors say that only 1,000 pairs are to be produced. Talk about salt in the wound.

With numbers like that expect resale to be close to something ridiculous like $10,000 or better when they drop.

Are you excited about a the chance to spend a King Kong grip on a pair of Dior x Jordan 1’s or are you just gonna prepare to wear that “L” regardless. Let us know.

Jordan Brand Rumored To Be Working With Dior For $2000 Air Jordan 1’s?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close