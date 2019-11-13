CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

El Chapo’s Wife Set To Appear On VH1’s ‘Cartel Crew’ Reality Show

Just don't get the rest of the family indicted okay?

US-MEXICO-CRIME-DRUGS-COURT-CHAPO

Source: JOHANNES EISELE / Getty

It looks like the infamy wasn’t enough for the wife of the world’s most powerful criminal wasn’t enough. El Chapo’s wife is taking her talents to VH1.

Deadline is reporting that Emma Coronel Aispuro, the better half of the convicted drug kingpin, is joining the cast of Cartel Crew. The show, which is in its’ second season, follows the lives of families born into the South American narcotics business as they try to leave their ties to the game in the past. For the most part the storylines focus on each member trying to live a civilian life while attempting to monopolize on their legacy. Michael Blanco, son of the “Cocaine Godmother” Griselda Blanco, is the star of the series.

According to the network Aispuro “opens up about her life after El Chapo and her upcoming business venture” which is most likely the clothing brand launched in his likeness. You can watch a teaser with her introduction to Cartel Crew below.

The new season of Cartel Crew starts November 18.

Photo: Daniel Cardenas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

El Chapo’s Wife Set To Appear On VH1’s ‘Cartel Crew’ Reality Show  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close