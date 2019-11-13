CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio Man Mouths Off at Judge During Hearing

Empty Chairs And Tables In Courtroom

Source: Nay Ni Ratn Mak Can Thuk / EyeEm / Getty

A man on trial for the arson deaths of nine people got into it with an Akron judge earlier on Nov. 12 regarding whether or not he would see a few doctors.  He was not interested, and he made it loud and clear.

Stanley Ford felt that a competency hearing was not necessary, even though Judge Christine Croce was trying to tell him otherwise.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“We’re not talking about the evidence, and we’re not getting to that portion of the trial until we get to this about whether I’m convinced that as you sit here today — or sit in a month for a trial — you can assist in your defense and that you have the capability of understanding the process.”

Ford continued to insist that he is innocent, and soon got into a heated exchange with the judge as seen in the video below (starting at 16:06).

Ford later tried to talk to a state attorney, which Judge Croce quickly put an end to before that exchange even started.

Also, Ford added that the food in the prison he is staying in tastes horrible.

Despite all of the drama, the next hearings are still set:

Judge Croce ordered the next competency hearing will still take place Dec. 19 with a status hearing scheduled for Dec. 3.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of imaginima and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Nay Ni Ratn Mak Can Thuk / EyeEm and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

8 photos Launch gallery

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Continue reading Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Netflix’s All-American Actress Bre-Z, comes to Cleveland for Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls…Co-Hosted by 93FM’s Own, Kenya Brown

Ohio Man Mouths Off at Judge During Hearing  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 weeks ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close