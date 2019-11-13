A man on trial for the arson deaths of nine people got into it with an Akron judge earlier on Nov. 12 regarding whether or not he would see a few doctors. He was not interested, and he made it loud and clear.

Stanley Ford felt that a competency hearing was not necessary, even though Judge Christine Croce was trying to tell him otherwise.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“We’re not talking about the evidence, and we’re not getting to that portion of the trial until we get to this about whether I’m convinced that as you sit here today — or sit in a month for a trial — you can assist in your defense and that you have the capability of understanding the process.”

Ford continued to insist that he is innocent, and soon got into a heated exchange with the judge as seen in the video below (starting at 16:06).

Ford later tried to talk to a state attorney, which Judge Croce quickly put an end to before that exchange even started.

Also, Ford added that the food in the prison he is staying in tastes horrible.

Despite all of the drama, the next hearings are still set:

Judge Croce ordered the next competency hearing will still take place Dec. 19 with a status hearing scheduled for Dec. 3.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of imaginima and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Nay Ni Ratn Mak Can Thuk / EyeEm and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Ohio Man Mouths Off at Judge During Hearing was originally published on wzakcleveland.com