Today’s guest: Kevin Aldrige from Cincinnati Enquire calls in with his weekly report. This week’s check-in is about The Bengals and NFL.

This week the government has kicked off the impeachment hearings, and today was the second round of hearings for the impeachment inquiry. Callers continue to call in with their opinions about how they think the hearings are going.

The Cleveland Browns beat the Pittsburg Steelers, but the game ended in a brawl. Callers call in on their take of how things were handled with the players and the suspensions.

#FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 11/15/19 was originally published on thebuzzcincy.com

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 8 hours ago

