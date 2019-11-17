CLOSE
Colin Kaepernick NFL workout: How did it go?

Ex NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick showed today that he is still worthy of a shot in the NFL.

Colin Kaepernick took to the field in front of thousands at Charles Drew High School in Riverdale California. Initially a private event, rescheduled to a public event where fans and reporters lined the field inside and out to catch a view.

Kaepernick threw passes, routes for over 30 minutes.

According to CBS there were at least seven teams on site to view Kaepernicks workout: Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Washington Redskins, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions and his former team the San Francisco 49ers.

There is clear interest in Colin Kaepernick, lets see who will sign him first.

 

