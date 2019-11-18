Fourth suspect arrested for ‘gender reveal’ shooting in Colerain

The fourth and final suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a fake gender reveal party in Colerain Township in 2017 has been arrested, according to Colerain police.

Vandell Slade was arrested Sunday night. He was indicted in August on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault and one count of attempted murder.

Nine people were shot – one fatally – at a fake gender reveal party July 9th, 2017, on Capstan Drive. Autumn Garrett was killed, and several children were injured, police said. A total of 14 shots were fired in the home’s living room. Police said the woman, Cheyanne Willis, had falsely claimed she was pregnant.

The shooters also injured a dog, police said.

The indictment and arrest come almost a year after three other people were arrested in connection with the shooting.

Roshawn Bishop, 28, was charged with murder, felonious assault and attempted a felonious assault.

James Echols, 23, was charged with aggravated burglary, murder, felonious assault, attempted felonious assault, and cruel treatment against companion animals.

Michael Francois Sanon, 21, was charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated murder, murder, attempted felonious assault, and cruel treatment against companion animals.

