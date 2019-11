Las Vegas has become the first city to make it illegal for homeless people to sleep on the streets when beds are available at established shelters. The law calls for officers to give warnings to people seen sitting, lying down and sleeping in public downtown areas and they become misdemeanors on Jan. 1. These actions could result in up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.

