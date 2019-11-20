Jennifer Lopez Acted And Produced Hustlers For Free

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about making the movie “Hustlers.” In GQ’s new Men of the Year issue, the singer, who was named the magazine’s Icon of the Year, talked about how she acted in and produced the film for free. Lopez said she does things because she loves them and didn’t get paid a lot to do “Hustlers.” GQ said she was not paid up front to make the movie, meaning she likely profited after it went on to become a financial success for STX Entertainment, the studio that financed the film. The stripper drama opened to an estimated 33.2 million dollars, the highest opening of Lopez’s career.

Written By: JC Posted 7 hours ago

