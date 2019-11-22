CLOSE
Ohio Ranked 29th For Best Food In U.S.

The Buckeye state didn’t come last but we weren’t first either.

Baked Easter or Christmas Holiday Food, Roasted Pork Ham Dinner

Source: Funwithfood / Getty

Out of all the 50 states, it seems like not too many people like Ohio cuisine, which made us land No. 29 on the list of states with the best food. A group of food testers from Far and Wide went to every state to test out their local food scene and plates that states were known for.

Though we got praise for our bomb Graeter’s Ice Cream. They were NOT feeling the state’s famous chili spaghetti.

Graeter’s Ice Cream is a national treasure that hails from the Buckeye State, which could’ve put Ohio much higher on this list.

Sadly, however, Ohioans also think it’s OK to put thin, chocolatey “chili” on top of spaghetti before burying the whole mess with a pound of cheddar cheese. If you haven’t heard of, let alone tried, Skyline Chili, consider yourself very lucky.”

DAMN! Here is the complete rundown of the Top 10:

  1. California
  2. New York
  3. Louisiana
  4. Texas
  5. Illinois
  6. Tennessee
  7. Oregon
  8. New Jersey
  9. Washington
  10. Maine

You can check out the complete rundown on www.farandwide.com.

Ohio Ranked 29th For Best Food In U.S.  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

