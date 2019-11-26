Bill Cosby: First Interview From Jail

Bill Cosby finally broke his silence he has done his first interview from jail.

via TMZ:

The 82-year-old comedian — who was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault and sentenced to 3 to 10 years — gave his first prison interview to Black Press USA, and said, “I have 8 years and 9 months left. When I come up for parole, they’re not going to hear me say that I have remorse. I was there. I don’t care what group of people come along and talk about this when they weren’t there.” (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: