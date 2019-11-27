Do you wash your turkey before you cook it? Many people do but should we be doing that? Experts say no.

According to Fox.com, experts warn that washing raw meat just take whatever germs are on it and splash them around your sink and kitchen. Instead, they recommend opening the plastic wrap and draining any liquid into the sink before throwing the packaging out. Then, pat the turkey dry with paper towels, and wash your hands and utensils thoroughly with hot water and soap when you’re all done.

If you have any questions regarding cooking your turkey, there’s a number you can call for that. It’s the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854, which will be taking calls from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Eastern time on Thanksgiving Day (tomorrow, November 28th.)

Do You Wash Your Turkey Before Cooking It? was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 100.3: