Kid Rock Goes On Foul Mouthed Rant About Oprah Winfrey For No Good Reason [VIDEO]

GEICO Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon & 1/2 Marathon

Source: Denise Truscello / Getty

For some strange reason, Kid Rock found it necessary to go on a drunken rant about media mogul, actress and network owner Oprah Winfrey one night at his Honky Tonk & Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse in Nashville, TN. In a viral video, Kid Rock is heard bashing Winfrey and making sexually inappropriate comments about her. Winfrey wasn’t the only one he threw jabs at. He also targeted Joy Behar of The View and Kathie Lee Gilford.

“I’m not a bad guy. I’m just an honest guy that says, ‘Hey, I don’t like Oprah Winfrey or Joy Behar,” he said. “They can suck d–k sideways.’ Sorry, mom. The ‘Hey, you’re fuckin’ racist,’ I’m like, ‘You’re fuckin’ weird.’”

In his rant he also showed no problem with being called a racist over his comments about Winfrey.

“F–k Oprah Winfrey! F–k Kathie Gifford! I’m 48 and I’m the guy that you want to be like, ‘Hey, I want Kid Rock on my side!’ I’m not the bad guy in the equation. I’m the f–kin’ guy you want, like, ‘Hey, he’s pretty cool.’ Oprah Winfrey is like, ‘Hey, I’m gonna get some white women to believe in this sh-t.’ F–k her! She can suck d–k sideways. And if you say that, you’re like, ‘Hey, well, pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist.’ I’m like, OK, fine. F–k off. Sideways.”

After making a scene, he was taken off stage by security.

Th 48-year-old took to Twitter to clear things up, saying he has never been a fan of Winfrey since he was invited on her show years back. He wasn’t apologetic about his comments either.

“My people tried to get me to do The Oprah Winfrey show years ago and her people wanted me to write down 5 reasons why I loved her and her show,” he tweeted. “I said f–k that and her. End of story.”

Take a look at him making a fool of himself below.

