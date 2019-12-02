CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Charges Against Remy Ma Dropped In Assault Case Of #LHHNY Co-Star

If there is no evidence of who delivered the fade...

REVOLT X AT&T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 3

Source: Phillip Faraone / Getty

Looks like Remy Ma beat those charges like Rocky. Today (Dec. 2), a judged dropped all the charges the Bronx rapper was facing for allegedly putting hands on her ex-Love & Hip Hop co-star, Brittney Taylor.

According to TMZ, it came down to a case of prosecutors not having enough evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Remy 2-pieced Taylor. Reportedly, there were no witnesses to the fade delivery nor was there any video of the incident that allegedly occurred at a concert at Irving Plaza in New York City.

Remy was facing charges that included assault and aggravated harassment. Considering the results in court, Remy was quite happy.

“It went great,” Remy told TMZ. “It was dismissed and he broke down all the reasons why it was dismissed. And I just, like I said, I wish they would have found that and came to that conclusion before I had an ankle bracelet, and lost months and months of wages, and had an 8 o’clock curfew, and all these other great things. And before I paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to my lawyer.”

Facts.

Charges Against Remy Ma Dropped In Assault Case Of #LHHNY Co-Star  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close