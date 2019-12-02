CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Recently Surfaced Photos Confirm That Weird Looking Console Is The PlayStaion 5 Devkit

We also possibly got a glimpse of the Dualshock 5 controller.

New Photos Surface of PlayStation 5's Devkit & New Controller

Source: Chesnot / Getty

Back in August, photos surfaced of what many to believe to be the devkit for Sony’s next console PlayStation 5. More photos have service confirming that to be the case.

In the recently shared photo shared by The Verge reporter Tom Warren we once again two of the devkits side by side, but this time we also possibly got a glimpse of the Dualshock 5 controller. Back in the summer, a photo of the eyebrow-raising console designed by Sony’s technical director, Yushiro Ootori, previewed the v-shaped system that many at the time thought could be the PS5.

In his Tweet, Warren explained the devkits rather large and unusual shape help developers easily stack numerous units. Developers will welcome this while they are performing multiple stress tests. The devkit is also covered in vents that push out air to prevent the system from overheating. That all makes sense because the PlayStation 5 is rumored to be Sony’s most powerful console yet and so it will need to stay cool at all times.

As for the controller, the picture doesn’t give much detail, but it looks the same as the Dualshock 4 controller. But that’s where the similarities end, Dualshock 5 will reportedly ditch rumble and replaced with Haptic Touch that will allow players to experience and the feel the game they are playing in a whole new way.

Now we don’t expect the final product to look like the devkit, but this could current model could be giving us a clue as to what expect before Sony officially unveils the PS5.

Photos: Chesnot / Getty

Recently Surfaced Photos Confirm That Weird Looking Console Is The PlayStaion 5 Devkit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close