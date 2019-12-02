Every food chain wants to have the number 1 chicken sandwich or at least out do Chick-Fil-A or Popeyes.

Well looks like McDonald’s is ready to make their debut to the chicken sandwich game.

The sandwich will first be tested for a limited time in Houston and Knoxville.

The fried chicken filet will be served between buttered potato bun also served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo.

Source: businessinsider.com

McDonald’s Coming Out With A Chicken Sandwhich was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Karen Vaughn Posted December 2, 2019

