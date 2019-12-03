Porsha Williams: Re-Engaged Wedding Set For 2020!!!

Porsha Williams is Re-Engaged to her ex Dennis McKinley even after all of the previous drama.

via TooFab:

After revealing to Andy Cohen during Sunday’s “Watch What Happens Live” that the current season of “RHOA” started filming “two or three weeks” after she found out about Dennis’ reported indiscretions, Porsha explained, “We’re still working it out. We really are. We are re-engaged. Yeah, ’cause we were engaged at first, and then we had a breakup, and then [now] we are working on our family.” (LoveBScott)

