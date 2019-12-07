CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Cincinnati Placed in Top 15 of Cities With High Depression Rates

Downtown Cincinnati

Source: Nia Noelle / Radio One

Cincinnati has made another list, but once again, it’s not one to be proud of.

The city has made the top 15 in a list of cities across the United States with high rates of depression.

So where was Cincinnati placed?  The Nati came in at 2nd!

Other Ohio cities fared worse with Cleveland in 13th place and Columbus in 9th place.

The city with the most depression rates was Grand Rapids-Wyoming, MI, coming in 1st place.

Now, how did the study determine where the cities were placed?

The study indicates there are a number of factors that can impact mental health including genetics, stress, environment, physical health, finances and divorce.

Miami, New York City, and Washington D.C. were the cities that have low depression rates.

To read the entire top 15 list of cities with high depression rates, and how Cleveland placed high on the list, click here.

 

 

Famous Ohioans
18 photos

Cincinnati Placed in Top 15 of Cities With High Depression Rates  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 1 month ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close