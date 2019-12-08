CLOSE
Local Judge accused of drinking alcohol in courthouse

Kenton County family court Judge Dawn Gentry will face a six member Judicial Conduct Commission on accusations of having alcohol in the courthouse, falsifying time sheets, retaliation against non supporters and participating in sexual activities with staff members in the courthouse.

An anonymous person filed the complaint about Judge Gentry to the Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission.

Gentry could be removed from her seat if found guilty and could also lose her law license.

Gentry denied the use of alcohol and sex in the courtroom.

We will stay updated on this.

 

 

