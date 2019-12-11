CLOSE
Bill Cosby: Appeal Denied!!!

Bill Cosby’s tried to get his sexual assault conviction appeal overturned but it has been denied. What are your thoughts on this???

via TMZ:

According to new legal docs … Cosby’s claims about unfair testimony in the Andrea Constand case were ruled invalid. Cosby felt the testimony from 5 other women was bogus because their allegations were more than 15 years old, and too different from Constand’s allegations.

The appellate court ruled the testimony from the women was warranted because it established Cosby’s “unique sexual assault playbook” … and spells out exactly what it was. (LoveBScott

