Joseline Hernandez Joins VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’

The Puerto Rican Princess is back like cooked coke crack. Today (Dec. 11), VH1 revealed that Joseline Hernandez will be making a triumphant return to the Love & Hip Hop franchise, just not in Atlanta.

The stripper turned reality star (and allegedly a rapper) has joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Miami.

The new season kicks off Monday, January 6 at 9:00pm ET/PT, which will be a double whammy because an hour prior will be an episode of Love & Hip Hop: New York. For those not keeping count, this will be LHHNY’s 10th season (starting Monday, Dec. 16) at 8pm ET/PT. Mondays are going to be hella lit on Black Twitter.

As for LHH: Miami’s cast:

The 305 heats up with the arrival of Joseline Hernandez , who returns to the franchise after a three-year hiatus. A changed woman and newly engaged to DJ Ballistic Beats , Joseline is ready to shake things up and show Miami just how it’s done. With a few scores to settle, Joseline is prepping her debut album and looking to grab the music industry that eluded her back in Atlanta.

Picking up the pieces after the death of her mother, Trina pushes forward with an ambitious new project: a tour highlighting the next generation of female rap artists. With a growing roster of big talent, big personalities and big egos, The Diamond Princess has her hands full.

Romance is in the air for Trick Daddy and his new girlfriend – model and aspiring rapper Nikki Natural . Can Trick Daddy find love after marriage or did he let happiness slip through his fingers when he filed to divorce his ex Joy Young ?

For the first time in years, Amara La Negra is in a relationship with bachata singer Emjay, who happens to be Shay Johnson's younger brother . Emjay wants to start a family ASAP and blames Julian , her manager, for the slowdown of Amara's career. Which way does Amara turn when she's caught between the two most important men in her life?

Jojo Zarur has made a name for herself in the fashion industry, striking a deal with a high-end designer. When her father Antonio bribes her to quit the industry and go back to law school, is she willing to walk away from her potential empire?

Sukihana is on a journey from becoming an insta-famous rapper to a full-fledged industry-respected artist and is ready to prove herself. Used to doing things her way, is Sukihana ready to sacrifice some of her hard-earned independence in order to have a serious music career?

Hood Brat , a tough-as-nails rapper with hustle and heart, is working for her breakthrough moment. Her pursuit of fame has high stakes, as she's determined to provide a better life for the children of her late sister.

Queen of waist trainers PreMadonna rolls into Miami on a mission to straighten things out at the Waist Gang Society, where her employees are running amuck. Pre gets more than she bargained for when everyone – including former close friends Miami Tip and Baby Blue –- accuses her of abandoning them.

After collaborating with Lil' Wayne, Flo Rida and Rick Ross, Brisco was set to break through to the hip-hop A-list before he was sent to jail. Three-and-a-half years later, he's a free man and inching his way back onto the scene. The industry has changed and he's facing an uphill battle, despite the co-signs of Miami legends Trick and Trina.

We’re not taking bets on any of these people dropping actual albums. But the shenanigans are pretty much guaranteed.

Joseline Hernandez Joins VH1’s ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

