Kanye West & Joel Osteen Taking Sunday Service On Tour?

That's a lot of money that will be generated...

Kanye West Sunday Service lakewood

Source: Splash / Splash News

Only time will tell how serious and sincere Kanye West is about his new “born again” wave. At least for now, word is that Yeezy may be taking his “Sunday Service” concerts on the road with Joel Osteen.

Apparently, the Sunday Service at Osteen’s Lakewood church in Houston was a success. So now they’re surely trying to secure more bags…

Reports TMZ:

Kanye West and Joel Osteen know a good thing when they see it, and after a massive success at Joel’s Sunday Service in Houston, they’ve talked about a possible national tour.

TMZ broke the story, Kanye and Joel will appear at Yankee Stadium on May 2 and they will almost certainly sell the venue out. Kanye will be responsible for the music … Joel will perform the sermon.

Our sources say the next venue will be Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago … Kanye’s hometown. We’re told that event will go down in September.

Osteen and West have been reportedly talking regularly, mostly about religion, but also about spread the word nationwide. We’ll surely get an accounting of where every penny of those ticket sales are going to go, right?

Let us know what you think of this dynamic Bible duo in the comments.

Kanye West & Joel Osteen Taking Sunday Service On Tour?  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

