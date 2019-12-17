CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Joyner Lucas “Revenge Intro/ADHD,” Snoh Aalegra “Whoa” & More | Daily Visuals 12.16.19

Joyner Lucas got the bomb ish and Snoh Aalegra 'bout to make many women jealous with envy. Today's Daily Visuals.

Gold Link Joke Ting screen cap

Source: RCA Records / RCA

A few weeks ago Joyner Lucas really rubbed a lot of people the wrong way when he dropped the Eminem assisted cut “What If I Was Gay,” and though he turned off many listeners, he’s not throwing the rap towel in anytime soon.

Today the MA MC continues to get on his grizzly and drops some new visuals for “Revenge Intro/ADHD” in which he finds himself strapped with a bomb facing down a SWAT team before waking up from that nightmare and going about a blessed day.

From Hip-Hop to R&B, Snoh Aalegra lives many a woman’s dream and gets boo’d up by Michael B. Jordan for her clip to “Whoa.” She might get hated on for this. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Solange, Stormzy, and more.

JOYNER LUCAS – “REVENGE INTRO/ADHD”

SNOH AALEGRA – “WHOA”

SOLANGE – “WHEN I GET HOME (DIRECTORS CUT)”

STORMZY – “DO BETTER”

DOMANI – “I’M NOT A RAPPER”

PAUL WALL & STATIK SELEKTAH FT. NEMS & HAILE SUPREME – “PART OF THE GAME”

JAH CURE & MYA – “ONLY YOU”

FAST CASH BOYZ – “OPEN”

SIMXSANTANA FT. KING VON – “FOR A FACT”

GOLDLINK FT. ARI PEN SMITH – “JOKE TING”

BABY KEEM – “MOSHPIT”

FIVIO FOREIGN & RICH THE KID – “RICHER THAN EVER”

CHINESE KITTY – “STORIES OF A GHETTO KITTY”

Joyner Lucas “Revenge Intro/ADHD,” Snoh Aalegra “Whoa” & More | Daily Visuals 12.16.19  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close