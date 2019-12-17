CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Hip-Hop Legend Scarface Came Close To Nabbing Houston City Council Seat

“You can sit back and point out the problems or you can address them and bring solutions to the table.”-Scarface

Legends of Hip Hop Concert - Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Scarface is known for putting Houston on the map in Hip-Hop and now the veteran rapper wants to put on for his city in politics.

As previously reported, back in June Scarface, who’s real name is Brad Jordan, announced he was running for Houston’s City Council seat. In an announcement made via Instagram, Face revealed that he planned on doing more than. just talking about Houston’s problems-he wanted to be a part of the solution.

”We are off and running and the momentum couldn’t be better. We are running a grassroots campaign powered by we the people.”

The momentum and sentiment echoed throughout his campaign as Jordan acknowledged that his celebrity carried him into a run-off election that took place Saturday (Dec. 14) against then opponent former educator Carolyn Evans-Shabazz; but he had high hopes that his plan would enable him to represent the council’s District D.

“You can sit back and point out the problems or you can address them and bring solutions to the table,” Jordan said last week. While his first time campaign had huge success, it wasn’t enough to edge out Shabazz who narrowly beat out Jordan. As the night came to a close, Carolyn Evans-Shabazz secured the seat by scoring 62.27% of the votes, while Scarface earned an impressive 37%.

While Scarface has yet to announce if plans to follow up his successful campaign by diving into politics full time, his success proves that the political scene is ready for real change. Hopefully he will continue his run in 2023.

Hip-Hop Legend Scarface Came Close To Nabbing Houston City Council Seat  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 5 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close