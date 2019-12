Since it’s almost Christmas, Oleebo found it fitting to do a review of “Black Christmas.” He admits that initially he thought it was a Tyler Perry movie but it wasn’t. The movie was the third remake of the same movie! A stranger stalks college girls over Christmas break. He says the only issue he had with the movie was that he saw it! Don’t waste your time.

