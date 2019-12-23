CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

BROW MAINTENANCE: The 5 Best Eyebrow Gels

Drawing focus to her bold eyebrows

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Ask any makeup enthusiast, eyebrows shape your face and make or break your look. And if you’re not well versed on the art of setting your brows, you may be doing your makeup look a disservice. No matter how long you take to fill in your brows, highlight your arch and brow bone or clean up your work with concealer, if you don’t set your brows, your look won’t last. So, by the end of the day you can count on your eyebrows flaunting a smeared or smudged appearance. Yeah, it’s not too cute.

The only way to keep your product in place is to keep a brow gel handy. This product works to maintain your eyebrow shape for a long-lasting look. While there are many hacks that people use in place of a brow gel, this is one product we recommend stocking up on. After all, with all the work you put into crafting the perfect eyebrow, you may as well make sure it lasts.

If you’re in the shopping mood, we’ve got you covered. We’re sharing five of the best brow gels to keep your brows perfectly arched, full and defined with every use. Get your credit card ready and click through the following pages to give your makeup collection an upgrade.

BROW MAINTENANCE: The 5 Best Eyebrow Gels  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos

2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close