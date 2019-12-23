CLOSE
REPORT: Urban Meyer Could End Up the Next Browns Head Coach

Big Ten Football Championship - Ohio State v Wisconsin

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

The 2019 Cleveland Browns regular season has not gone very well.

After being heavily hyped with a stacked team, so much so to where fans and sports pundits had the team going to the Big Game, the Brownies are now 6-9 with one more game left to play.

As usual, the head coach is on the hot seat.

Freddie Kitchens, in his first (and maybe his only) season as the team’s main coach, is reportedly committed to be coming back for next season and beyond.

However, things may have changed according to one NFL reporter.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Although previous reports have said the team is all in on Freddie Kitchens for 2020 and beyond, NFL and CBS Sports reporter Jason La Canfora says former Ohio State football head coach Urban Meyer could be the right fit.

He reports Browns’ owner Jimmy Haslam has a strong bond with Meyer and that the two are confidants.

Meyer has had success with the Buckeyes and other college football teams.  He was also reportedly connected to a possible coaching gig with the Dallas Cowboys.

Can Meyer translate what worked for him on a collegiate level to the main NFL stage?

As of right now, Meyer is one of the analysts on Fox Sports’ college football coverage, and one of panelists on Fox’s ‘Big Noon Kickoff’ program, alongside one-time Browns quarterback Brady Quinn.

Meanwhile, Kitchens has one more game this season as head coach, and that is against the Bengals.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Joe Robbins and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

REPORT: Urban Meyer Could End Up the Next Browns Head Coach

