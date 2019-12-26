CLOSE
Marshawn Lynch Re-Signs With The Seattle Seahawks [Video]

You know why he is here.

Marshawn Lynch, Seattle Seahawks running back and former Oakland Tech High football star, keeps an eye on the action at the Fam 1st Family Foundation's annual youth football camp at Oakland Tech High School in Oakland, Calif., on Saturday, July 13, 2013.

Source: MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images / Getty

The battle for the NFC West division just got even more interesting. Marshawn Lynch has resigned with his former team.

As spotted on Hypebeast the running back has resigned with the Seattle Seahawks. According to multiple reports the new deal will have him back on the field this week in a pivotal game versus the red hot San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field. On Monday, December Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted that he has already passed his required physical tests.

Head coach Pete Carroll expressed his enthusiasm about Lynch’s return in a formal press conference. When asked how long the deal has been in the works he made it clear the two parties have been in communication ever since he left the team. “There’s been times over the years where we have hooked up for one reason or another where we played against each other or whatever there were always a couple of messages” he revealed. In regards to this go around right now there’s been a line of communication over the years.”

This finds the tailback back at the team he played for from 2010-2015. The move took the sports world by surprise as the Oakland native retired from the organization in 2016. He would return to the turf a year later in 2017 as a Oakland Raider. After two seasons he would go on to retire once again.

Lynch took to his Instagram to detail the opportunity saying “there’s history there and we have unfinished business” which points to their loss to the New England Patriots at Superbowl XLIX.

