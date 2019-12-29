Tired of living paycheck to paycheck?

I read an article that caught my attention, “STOP LIVING PAYCHECK TO PAYCHECK”, I thought…hey. We’re going into a new era with 2020 fast approaching so why not learn how to stop being broke?
Below are a few takes from the article that I found interesting. Check them out along with the complete list at thepennyhoarder.com.
- See if the government owes you. According to the article, States throughout the US have more than $43 billion in unclaimed funds. Some may belong to you. I found over $700; check out indianaunclaimed.gov to see if any money is waiting on you.
- Companies will pay you up to $225 per month to watch videos. That’s right, you don’t have to leave your couch to earn extra money. InboxDollars will pay you money to watch video clips online.
- Try changing your car insurance provider. My agent contacted me last week about changing car insurance companies so that I can save not only $600 per year, but save more on my home owners insurance…cha-ching. Who has time to do the research? Luckily, there’s a website called The Zebra that will do the shopping for you.
There are a lot more ways the article may be able to help you save money or earn money this year. Good luck and have a happy New Year!!
