CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Tired of living paycheck to paycheck?

African American woman counting money in living room

Jose Luis Pelaez Inc

I read an article that caught my attention, “STOP LIVING PAYCHECK TO PAYCHECK”, I thought…hey.  We’re going into a new era with 2020 fast approaching so why not learn how to stop being broke?

Below are a few takes from the article that I found interesting.  Check them out along with the complete list at thepennyhoarder.com.

  1. See if the government owes you.  According to the article, States throughout the US have more than $43 billion in unclaimed funds.  Some may belong to you.  I found over $700; check out indianaunclaimed.gov to see if any money is waiting on you.
  2. Companies will pay you up to $225 per month to watch videos.  That’s right, you don’t have to leave your couch to earn extra money.  InboxDollars will pay you money to watch video clips online.
  3. Try changing your car insurance provider.  My agent contacted me last week about changing car insurance companies so that I can save not only $600 per year, but save more on my home owners insurance…cha-ching.  Who has time to do the research?  Luckily, there’s a website called The Zebra that will do the shopping for you.

There are a lot more ways the article may be able to help you save money or earn money this year.  Good luck and have a happy New Year!!

 

Tired of living paycheck to paycheck?  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
2019 2020 Urban One Honors
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close