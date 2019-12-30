CLOSE
North Central and Northeast Ohio Hit With Power Outages

Power line

Source: picture alliance / Getty

Throughout the morning and early afternoon on Dec. 30, much of Ohio has been hit with a Wind Advisory that has resulted with residents losing power.  It was due to expire at 1 p.m.

Those affected should still be on the lookout for “downed trees and power lines.”

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

According to FirstEnergy, portions of North Central are seeing the highest concentration of outages within our viewing area, though parts of Northeast Ohio have also been affected.

As of 12:45 p.m., the biggest outages in our viewing area are as follows:

  • Ashland County: 1,625

  • Cuyahoga County: 7,559

  • Erie County: 568

  • Geauga County: 2,142

  • Lake County: 408

  • Lorain County: 541

  • Medina County: 988

  • Portage County: 768

  • Richland County: 1,061

  • Stark County: 549

  • Summit County: 735

For Cleveland Public Power customers, most of them have gotten their power back around 1 p.m.

As for FirstEnergy customers, click here to see which areas remain without power.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Wokephoto17 and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Picture Alliance and Getty Images

