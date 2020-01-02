Kevin Garnett and Julia Fox Talk Cheating, Movies & Uncut Gems | Extra Butter

Feature Story
| 01.02.20
Dismiss

Adam Sandler is getting a little Oscar buzz for his role in Uncut Gems a movie about the diamond district in New York City and where it intersects with the world of gambling. The movie stars Kevin Garnett, Julia Fox, Lakeith Stanfield and The Weekend to name a few. This week on Extra Butter we sit down with NBA legend Kevin Garnett and newcomer Julia Foxx to discuss their roles in this movie.

KG who plays himself in the film a few years earlier walks into Howie’s, played by Adam Sandler, jewelry shop to buy a Rolex, but as he’s looking around Howie gets a rare uncut gem that he purchased from Africa. When he shows the rock to Kevin, the NBA baller falls in love with the stone and starts to believe it gives him special powers so he trades it for his priceless championship ring. Howie, who is in a tremendous amount of debt pawns KG’s ring and makes a major bet on KG to have a big game in order to repay his debt but things go horribly wrong and now he needs to fix things before it’s too late.

The movie also stars Julia Fox who has an in with up and coming artist The Weeknd, but the musician has more than business on his mind with Julia and it leaves them in a compromising situation that could end her relationship with Howie. During our interview, I asked Julia about cheating and she revealed that she got a tattoo an ex-lover’s name in order to stop him from leaving her. It worked. The character in the movie does something similar.

Check out Uncut Gems in theaters now.

Kevin Garnett and Julia Fox Talk Cheating, Movies & Uncut Gems | Extra Butter  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close