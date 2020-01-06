Golden Globes: Winners List!!!

Here is the complete Golden Globes winner’s list

Best Motion Picture – Drama

1917

Joker

The Irishman

Marriage Story

The Two Popes

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Dolemite is my Name

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Ana De Armas – Knives Out

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart

Emma Thompson – Late Night

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Daniel Craig – Knives Out

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Upon a Time in Hollywood

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Annette Bening – The Report

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Sam Mendes – 1917

Todd Phillips – Joker

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Frozen 2

The Lion King

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

The Farewell

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Joker

Little Women

1917

Marriage Story

Motherless Brooklyn

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats

“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman

“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2

“Spirit” from The Lion King

“Stand Up” from Harriet

Best Television Series – Drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Barry

Fleabag

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kominsky Method

The Politician

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Catch 22

Chernobyl

The Loudest Voice

Fosse/Verdon

Unbelievable

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable

Joey King – The Act

Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22

Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris – Chernobyl

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Olivia Colman – The Crown

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – Succession

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones

Rami Malek – Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies – The Crown

Billy Porter – Pose

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -Musical or Comedy

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep

Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Michael Douglas – Kominsky Method

Bill Hader – Barry

Ben Platt – The Politician

Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself

Ramy Youssef – Ramy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Patricia Arquette – The Act

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown

Toni Collette – Unbelievable

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies

Emily Watson – Chernobyl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Andrew Scott – Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl

Henry Winkler – Barry

Also On 100.3: