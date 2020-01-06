Golden Globes: Winners List!!!

Here is the complete Golden Globes winner’s list
Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917
Joker
The Irishman
Marriage Story
The Two Popes
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Dolemite is my Name
Jojo Rabbit
Knives Out
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Rocketman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Christian Bale – Ford v Ferrari
Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Ana De Armas – Knives Out
Awkwafina – The Farewell
Cate Blanchett – Where’d You Go, Bernadette
Beanie Feldstein – Booksmart
Emma Thompson – Late Night
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Bening – The Report
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Frozen 2
The Lion King
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
The Farewell
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Joker
Little Women
1917
Marriage Story
Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Beautiful Ghosts” from Cats
“I’m Gonna Love Me Again” from Rocketman
“Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2
“Spirit” from The Lion King
“Stand Up” from Harriet
Best Television Series – Drama
Big Little Lies
The Crown
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Succession
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Barry
Fleabag
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kominsky Method
The Politician
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Catch 22
Chernobyl
The Loudest Voice
Fosse/Verdon
Unbelievable
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable
Joey King – The Act
Helen Mirren – Catherine the Great
Merritt Wever – Unbelievable
Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Christopher Abbott – Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Spy
Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice
Jared Harris – Chernobyl
Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman – The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr. Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series -Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep
Natasha Lyonne – Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Michael Douglas – Kominsky Method
Bill Hader – Barry
Ben Platt – The Politician
Paul Rudd – Living With Yourself
Ramy Youssef – Ramy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Patricia Arquette – The Act
Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown
Toni Collette – Unbelievable
Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies
Emily Watson – Chernobyl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Alan Arkin – Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Andrew Scott – Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl
Henry Winkler – Barry