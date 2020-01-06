Comedians are a gift from Heaven that allow us to laugh at our pain as well as our reality. So when Chicago native, comedian/actor Aries Spears star of the 90’s comedy show, MADtv, showed up on the scene that’s exactly what he did, made us laugh at reality.

Comedian Aries Spears sat down live in studio with Sam Sylk and Bijou Star on The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star on 93.1 WZAK and channeled his inner Paul Mooney to discuss what he really thought about Eddie Murphy on SNL, Bill Cosby plus more.

Take a listen to Aries Spears in the video below

Aries Spears Channels His Inner Paul Mooney on The Sam Sylk Show with Bijou Star was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Written By: BridgetEE Posted 23 hours ago

