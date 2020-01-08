Comedienne Amanda Seales is officially part of “The Real.” Producers announced Monday that Seales landed a permanent spot as one of the hosts of the award-winning FOX daytime talk show. The “Insecure” star will be replacing former host Tamar Braxton, who left after the show’s second season back in 2016. Seales joins longstanding hosts Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley as the series enters its sixth season this year.

(Source-Deadline)

Amanda Seales Becomes Permanent Co-Host For “The Real” was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: JC Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 100.3: