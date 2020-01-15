During a recent visit on Ellen, Jamie Foxx revealed that he is returning to his stand-up comedy roots.

He said he wants to do smaller clubs.

Ellen asked if he would go out on tour with Eddie Murphy who has also mentioned making a return to stand up.

I would love to go on tour with Eddie because I think it’s our time. You haven’t heard from him in a minute and you haven’t heard from me.

Source: hotnewhiphop.com

Jamie Foxx Is Returning to Stand-Up and Wants to Go on a Comedy Tour With Eddie Murphy was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Written By: Kenny Kixx Posted 28 mins ago

Also On 100.3: