Athens Ohio Stand Up…Joe Burrow Wins National Championship and Sets NCAA Records in the Process

When Jim Burrow retired from a life long career of coaching to make sure he was at all of his son’s games for his senior season at LSU he was taking a big risk, one that he will never regret. Because he was able to watch his son make history, no only winning the Heisman trophy but he also was able to watch his son go undefeated and win the National Championship and have his team be called one of the best EVER. Joe Burrow began his college football career at Thee Ohio State University as a backup and then in his junior season he had a chance to start only to lose his starting job to NFL QB top ten pick Dwayne Haskins. That’s when Joe decided to bet on himself and enter the transfer portal which landed him at LSU. His first season at LSU was subpar and many believed that he would have a decent senior season and be a backup in the NFL as a late draft pick. Nobody except Joe and his dad Jim knew what was coming in his final season not only did his break records at LSU but he also broke NCAA records throwing more TD passes than any ever in NCAA history throwing for 60 and he led the NCAA in passing throwing an astounding 5,761 yards. Joe Burrow bet on himself and went into college a backup QB and became one of the best to ever do it and he will be the 1st pick in the NFL Draft. Click Here

Athens Ohio Stand Up…Joe Burrow Wins National Championship and Sets NCAA Records in the Process  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

