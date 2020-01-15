Whitney Houston and The Notorious B.I.G. Among 2020 Rock Hall Inductees!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum has finally announced earlier on Jan. 15 who has made the final cut of induction for the Class of 2020, and this list took music fans by surprise.

The artists who will enter the Rock Hall are:

The Doobie Brothers

Depeche Mode

Nine Inch Nails

The Notorious B.I.G.

T. Rex

Whitney Houston

Houston and B.I.G. are first-time nominees, as are the Doobie Brothers and T. Rex.

Over a thousand artists were able to vote for the nominees in addition to the fan voting that took place over the past several few weeks.

Here’s a video of the announcement:

So how does an artist get into the Rock Hall? WEWS News 5 Cleveland has the information:

To be eligible for inclusion the Rock Hall an individual or artist must have released its first commercial recording 25 years prior to the year of the induction, so 2020 nominees had to have released their first recording no later than 1994. Nearly 900 individual artists have been inducted over the past 34 years.

The upcoming induction ceremony will take place in Cleveland on May 2 at Downtown’s Public Auditorium, where it will also broadcast live on HBO at 8 p.m.

Tickets are slated to start selling later in February at Ticketmaster.

