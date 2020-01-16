CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Who Wore It Best? Celebs Keep It Sporty And Sexy In Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Collection

It's definitely a look.

Janelle Monae at the "Queen & Slim" Premiere at AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Beyoncé‘s upcoming Ivy Park collaboration with Adidas is only a few days away from being released and she’s building up the momentum by gifting her celebrity friends some new swag.

The 38-year-old pop queen initially announced the collaboration about a week ago and since then, she’s dropped photos and a beautiful video showcasing all the new gear. Now celebrity friends like Laverne Cox, Janelle Monáe, Cardi B, Reese Witherspoon, Ellen DeGeneres, Hailey Baldwin, Zendaya, and Yara Shahidi have all shared Instagram posts of Ivy Park x Adidas gifts from Beyoncé.

All the clothing comes in an orange mini-closet filled with products. “Does this officially make me the newest member of the #Beyhive?” 43-year-old Witherspoon captioned her video of her opening Beyoncé’s epic shipment.

View this post on Instagram

Thank you, @Beyonce for the #IvyPark swag!

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

 

Other celebs took a more sexy approach, with Laverne Cox executing her usual wind-in-the-hair poses for the Gram. “This look from Adidas x IVY PARK though. Thank you @beyonce,” she captioned her video.

 

Hit the flip for some more celebrity reactions to Beyoncé’s Ivy Park x Adidas gifts, including sexy frolicking form Janelle Monáe and dumbfounded shock from Cardi B. You can scoop up your own gear when the collection drops January 18.

Who Wore It Best? Celebs Keep It Sporty And Sexy In Beyoncé’s New Ivy Park Collection  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close