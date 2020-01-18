Family displaced after North Avondale fire

A early fire Saturday morning displaces 5 Adults and 1 Child who are currently being assisted by Red Cross.

Fire companies were dispatched to the report of a house fire. Crews were faced with heavy fire from the second floor. The main body of fire was under control with in 15 minutes.

There is an estimate $50,000 of damage to the home. It was determined that the fire was caused by a space heater plugged into a light weight extension cord causing it to overheat and catch on fire.

According to fire officials, there were no working smoke detectors found in the house and no one was injured during the fire.