Michelle Obama Shares Star-Studded Workout Playlist

Lizzo, Kanye West, The Carters, Meek Mill and more are included in the former First Lady's collection.

Source: NHAC NGUYEN / Getty

Michelle Obama has been a proponent of fitness and health since her days at the White House, and that trend continues even in civilian life. The former First Lady shared an epic workout playlist that features Lizzo, Kanye West, Meek Mill, and many other stars.

“It’s about that time when New Year’s resolutions get a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to #WorkoutPlaylist with you,” Obama wrote in the caption for her playlist via Twitter.

She continues, “These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts. What’s on your playlist?”

Among the songs, “Soulmate” by Lizzo, “3005” by Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover, “My Money My Baby” by Burna Boy, and “TINTS” by Anderson .Paak featuring Kendrick Lamar opens the high-energy collection. The playlist features clean versions of the songs in question and there’s also a “cool down” section that highlights tracks from Meek Mill and Ella Mai with “24/7” and “I Want You Around” from Snoh Aalegra.

Mrs. Obama’s hubby, former President Barack Obama, shared some of his favorite songs a few weeks ago and this past summer, the Obamas gave the world insight into what they were jamming to.

Check out the playlist below.

Michelle Obama Shares Star-Studded Workout Playlist  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

