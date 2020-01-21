CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was Like 10 Years Ago

grammys

Source: Jeff Vespa / Contributor / Getty

The biggest night in music is finally announced their 2020 nominees , and judging by the fact that hip hop music has dominated this year — it’s no surprise that this year’s show will be different than the previous ones. The full nominations list for the 62nd annual award show were announced is out, and let’s just say it’s been a good year to be Lizzo.

 

Stars like Lil Nas X and Tyler The Creator are the highlight of this year’s show — which means hip hop is still showing up and showing out in a major way.  Andre Barber, founder of pioneering Chicago hip-hop media company Fake Shore Drive, told The Hollywood Reporter, “part of hip-hop’s challenge at the Grammys is due to the lack amount of Academy members that work in the genre. The biggest challenge with hip-hop is that there’s not enough people voting from that community. I think we would’ve won in these categories a long time ago if we had more voting members.

He added, ” [Chance] being an independent artist and getting there and winning three awards, and performing, I think it showed that you could do it. You could come from Chicago and work really hard and this kind of thing can happen. I think it’s been positive.”

Hopefully, most of our faves will go home with a Grammy this year. If not, then we know what’s up. But just for fun, let’s take a look back at what the big show was looking like 10 whole, drastic, years ago. In honor of the 2020 Grammy Awards, hit the flip to board the nostalgia train. Catch the live show on Jan. 26 only on CBS.

Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was Like 10 Years Ago  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 3 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 5 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 7 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 3 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close